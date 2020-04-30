Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 952 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,153% compared to the average daily volume of 76 call options.

In other news, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Home Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 783,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Home Bancshares by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 112,953 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

