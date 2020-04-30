Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 53.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $26.57. 7,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.12. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

