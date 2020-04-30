UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €20.30 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €20.30 ($23.60) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.35% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.60 ($12.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.35 ($19.01).

FRA DTE traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €13.33 ($15.49). 19,948,004 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.08). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.39.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

