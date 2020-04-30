UBS Group Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FPE. Deutsche Bank set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.90 ($40.59).

FPE traded down €2.50 ($2.91) during trading on Thursday, reaching €30.50 ($35.47). 73,500 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.09. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

