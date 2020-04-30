Ultra Clean Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 548 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 879% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.26. 49,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,042. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.76 million, a PE ratio of -80.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $20,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,640.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 345,007 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 224,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 561.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 201,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 105,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

