UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $272.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

