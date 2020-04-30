Under Armour Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 13,716 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average volume of 2,406 call options.

UA stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,880. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 703,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Under Armour by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,304 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UA. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

