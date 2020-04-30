VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.23. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 8,256,992 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $218.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

