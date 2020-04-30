Veolia Environnement SA Announces Annual Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.401 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of VEOEY stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.76. 49,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEOEY. BNP Paribas upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

