Veritex Holdings Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Veritex has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

VBTX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,733. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. Veritex has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $826.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,806.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry Earley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,316.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

