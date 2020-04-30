Warburg Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €36.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.88 ($45.21).

Daimler stock traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching €31.54 ($36.67). The company had a trading volume of 8,800,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 52 week high of €59.26 ($68.91). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

