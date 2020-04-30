Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WCN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,044,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

