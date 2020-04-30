Waters (NYSE:WAT) Trading Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $182.05 and last traded at $184.11, 891,968 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 572,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.01.

The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $182.44.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,668,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,311,000 after acquiring an additional 112,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 84,104 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $15,085,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Waters by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 521,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,771,000 after purchasing an additional 77,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.33 and a 200 day moving average of $212.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

