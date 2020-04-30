WazirX Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.59 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One WazirX token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $15.59 million and $16.61 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.08 or 0.02379243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00196617 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00061851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00042394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,404,950 tokens. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.