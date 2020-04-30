Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Westrock by 66.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Westrock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Westrock from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of Westrock stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $32.47. 64,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

