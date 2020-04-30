Weyco Group (WEYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $86.91 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:WEYS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $190.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

