William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for National General in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for National General’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NGHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National General in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on National General from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. National General has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.76.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in National General by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 60,535 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in National General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in National General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National General by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 77,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National General by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 359,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 73,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

