William Blair Weighs in on Msci Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Msci in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Msci’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 381.88% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,983. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.94. Msci has a 12-month low of $206.82 and a 12-month high of $344.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Msci by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 21.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,751 over the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

