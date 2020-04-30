World Acceptance (WRLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect World Acceptance to post earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WRLD stock traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. World Acceptance has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $175.78. The firm has a market cap of $531.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.17.

WRLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. World Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

