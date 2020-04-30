Zacks: Brokerages Expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to Post -$0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Millendo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.06).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Millendo Therapeutics from $35.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Millendo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,949. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

