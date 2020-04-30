Zacks: Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Given $28.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Piedmont Lithium an industry rank of 36 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of PLL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

