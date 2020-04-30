Zacks: Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $4.23 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tenax Therapeutics an industry rank of 13 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of TENX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,801 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.65% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

