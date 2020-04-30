ZTO Express (Cayman) Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,078 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 670% compared to the average volume of 919 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,855,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,868,000 after purchasing an additional 766,748 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,597,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,840,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 389,914 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,724. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.19. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

