$0.74 EPS Expected for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. eBay reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 57.41% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,638 shares of company stock worth $2,469,797 in the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden raised its position in eBay by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

