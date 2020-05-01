5,487 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $47,576,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,484,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $13,965,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,439,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,192,000.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

