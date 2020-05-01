872 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.86.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $293.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.36. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.