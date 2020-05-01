Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 100.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 94,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAN shares. Stephens lowered Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.