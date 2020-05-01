AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.10-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. AbbVie also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.61-9.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $82.20 on Friday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

