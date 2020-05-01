ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.791 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

