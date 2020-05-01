ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC raised ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.03.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

