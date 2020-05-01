Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $353.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.07 and a 200 day moving average of $322.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

