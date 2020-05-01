Aecon Group’s (ARE) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARE. CIBC lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.43.

TSE:ARE opened at C$15.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$10.94 and a 12 month high of C$21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.80 million and a PE ratio of 13.81.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

