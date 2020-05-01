AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFL opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.66.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.