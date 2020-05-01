Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aggreko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Aggreko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Aggreko alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.