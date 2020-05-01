Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.13

Media coverage about Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Air New Zealand earned a news sentiment score of 2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Air New Zealand from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Air New Zealand stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Air New Zealand has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

