Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a news impact score of -3.02 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EADSF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Airbus stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $154.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.22.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

