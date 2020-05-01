Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a news sentiment score of -1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alibaba Group’s analysis:

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $202.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.67. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $511.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.