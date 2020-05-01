Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Price Down 10.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s share price fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $21.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alkermes traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.40, 4,577,217 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,936,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski acquired 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at $11,977,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,114,250 over the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.53 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.