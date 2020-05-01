Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Trading Up 13.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares were up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $48.33 and last traded at $54.01, approximately 1,657,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,920,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

Specifically, SVP Laura Santillan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at $658,270.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $107.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.