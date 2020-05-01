Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Allied Esports Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors 77 128 108 3 2.12

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.36%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 39.75%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30% Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors -27.47% -48.72% -9.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million -$16.74 million -1.89 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors $326.07 million -$127.97 million 16.07

Allied Esports Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

