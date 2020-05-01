Allstate Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Allstate in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.73.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.87. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.