Alphabet Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $9.81 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the information services provider will earn $9.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $10.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $12.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $42.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $12.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $13.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $13.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $15.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $55.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $15.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $70.28 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,498.94.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,346.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,184.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,318.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $922.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

