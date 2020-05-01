Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Up 8.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00. The stock traded as high as $1,359.99 and last traded at $1,341.48, approximately 3,788,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,970,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,233.67.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.95.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,319.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

