Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns News Sentiment Score of -1.10

News articles about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -1.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alphabet’s ranking:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,346.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $912.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,184.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,318.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,498.94.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

