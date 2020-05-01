Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,054.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,909.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,460.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

