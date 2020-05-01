Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 6,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,588,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,054.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,909.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,182.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,460.73.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

