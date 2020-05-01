Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2,750.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,415.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,054.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,909.63. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($1.33). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Amazon.com by 55.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 27.5% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

