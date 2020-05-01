Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,534 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $223,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $48,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $114.94 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.04.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.