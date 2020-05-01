Analyzing AON (NYSE:AON) and Benefytt Technologies (NYSE:BFYT)

AON (NYSE:AON) and Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AON and Benefytt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 13.91% 55.95% 7.58% Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AON and Benefytt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 0 6 6 0 2.50 Benefytt Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

AON currently has a consensus target price of $217.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.96%. Benefytt Technologies has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.87%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than AON.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AON and Benefytt Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $11.01 billion 3.63 $1.53 billion $9.17 18.83 Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 0.88 $29.61 million $3.53 7.17

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AON has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of AON shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AON beats Benefytt Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides reinsurance solutions, such as treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as investment banking services, including mergers and acquisition, capital raising, strategic advisory, restructuring, and recapitalization services; insurance-linked securities; and corporate finance advisory services, capital markets solutions, and risk management products. In addition, it develops, markets, and administers customized insurance programs and specialty market solutions for organizations, and their members or affiliates; operates the Global Risk Insight Platform, which provides data, analytics, engagement, and consulting services; and offers ReView that provides advisory, analysis, and benchmarking services to help reinsurers. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

