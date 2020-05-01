Analyzing McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) & Chart Industries (OTCMKTS:GTLS)

McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) and Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of McDermott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of McDermott International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Chart Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McDermott International and Chart Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International $8.43 billion 0.00 -$2.91 billion ($5.95) -0.01 Chart Industries $1.30 billion 0.99 $46.40 million $2.52 14.17

Chart Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McDermott International. McDermott International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chart Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for McDermott International and Chart Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International 0 0 0 0 N/A Chart Industries 1 2 7 0 2.60

Chart Industries has a consensus price target of $67.80, suggesting a potential upside of 89.81%. Given Chart Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chart Industries is more favorable than McDermott International.

Profitability

This table compares McDermott International and Chart Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International -34.50% -349.92% -10.94% Chart Industries 4.06% 8.13% 4.20%

Risk & Volatility

McDermott International has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chart Industries has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chart Industries beats McDermott International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology. It designs, engineers, and constructs upstream offshore oil and gas facilities, downstream oil and gas facilities and pipelines, gas-fired power plants, liquefied natural gas import and export terminals, atmospheric and refrigerated storage vessels and terminals, water storage and treatment facilities, hydrocarbon processing facilities, and refining and petrochemical facilities, as well as performs pipe and module fabrication. The company also provides gas processing, refining, petrochemical and coal gasification technologies, as well as supplies proprietary catalysts, equipment, and related engineering services. It serves national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies, as well as producers of petrochemicals and electric power. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On January 21, 2020, McDermott International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments. It provides brazed aluminum, Core-in-Kettle, air cooled, and shell and tube heat exchangers; cold boxes, reactors, and process systems; and axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications. It also offers bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; and cryogenic components, including vacuum insulated pipes, engineered bulk gas installations, specialty liquid nitrogen, end-use equipment, and cryogenic flow meters. In addition, it provides cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, railcars, bulk storage tanks, fuel stations, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas into virtual pipeline applications; large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants; and vacuum insulated containment vessels for the storage of biological materials in medical and veterinary laboratories, biotech/pharmaceutical research facilities, blood and tissue banks, large-scale repositories, and artificial insemination. Further, it designs and manufactures pressure equipment for cryogenic, energy, and petrochemical end markets. Additionally, it provides plant start-up, 24/7 support, monitoring and process optimization, repairing, maintenance, and upgrading services, as well as extended warranties and parts; and operates service locations that undertake installation, service, repair, maintenance, refurbishment, reconfiguration, and relocation of cryogenic products. Chart Industries, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia.

